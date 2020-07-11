The Shade Girls Present: Downtown Divas

Announcing our very first event presented by The Shade Girls! Introducing Downtown Divas! We are so excited to be able to bring you a new and exciting dancing, drinking, and drag event! Ages 18+ welcome!

We will have performances by this star studded lineup, hosted by The Shade Girls themselves, Ophelia Cox, Gin Von Tonic, and Briana Adams, featuring the glamorous and absolutely fabulous, Evelyn Caldwell! As well as the #LadiesOfSASS, Anastasia Amour, Stacie Rect, and Sofia Sophia!

Come on out and party with us at the swanky chic downtown Marriott. Our event will be held exclusively in the ballroom area on the second floor, equipped with a full bar, dance floor, and drag show! Let’s get shady!!!

See you July 11th!