The Shade Girls Present The Shady Brunch
Hey all you Shady Kids!
For our next show we're bringing you something totally different that you can't get anywhere else in Chattanooga! A DRAG QUEEN BRUNCH!
Sunday, November 15! $7 advance tickets reserves your seat AND gets you a FREE mimosa!
Seating starts at 12pm, followed by a delicious a brunch buffet that will be served to you for maximum safety, and a PHENOMENAL Drag Show!
This is an event you do not want to miss!
Get your tickets NOW at: www.thebrianaadams.com/event
Hosted by The Shade Girls