The Shade Girls Present The Shady Brunch

to

Marriott Hotel Downtown 2 Carter Plaza, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Hey all you Shady Kids!

For our next show we're bringing you something totally different that you can't get anywhere else in Chattanooga! A DRAG QUEEN BRUNCH!

Sunday, November 15! $7 advance tickets reserves your seat AND gets you a FREE mimosa!

Seating starts at 12pm, followed by a delicious a brunch buffet that will be served to you for maximum safety, and a PHENOMENAL Drag Show!

This is an event you do not want to miss!

Get your tickets NOW at: www.thebrianaadams.com/event

Hosted by The Shade Girls

Info

Theater & Dance
to
