The Shady Recruits

Formed in 2016, The Shady Recruits is a 5-piece band based out of Greenville, South Carolina with a funky, jazzy, and at times heavily improvisational fusion of what they describe as “tasty tunes”. Influenced by the likes of Funkadelic, Frank Zappa, Soulive, Steely Dan, and so many others, the band plays an eclectic, high-energy mixture of originals and covers guaranteed to keep you dancing all night. While still relatively in its infancy as a band, The Shady Recruits have been fortunate to share stages with such acts as The Marcus King Band, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, and Dumpstaphunk.

Led by drummer Jack Ryan of the Marcus King Band, The Shady Recruits are an “all-star lineup” of sorts, consisting of musicians from several prominent local and regional bands. The ensemble includes fellow Marcus King Band member and Greenville native Justin Johnson on horns and vocals, as well as two other Greenville music scene staples – bassist David Katilius of jamtronica rockers Scrumptious and Phish tribute outfit Adam Knight’s Buried Alive, and Charles Hedgepath on guitar and vocals, affectionately dubbed the “unofficial mayor of Greenville” due to his involvement in countless musical endeavors around Greenville and the Upstate. Keyboardist Marcus White of Chattanooga adds a musical tour-de-force, splitting his time between the Recruits and touring with Atlanta funk/improv giants Voodoo Visionary, as well as leading his own project killakeyz_band.

…and a surplus of surprise special guests is always a unique part of The Shady Recruits performances.

