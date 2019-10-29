The Simon & Garfunkel Story is touring North America again this year! Using huge projection photos and original film footage, featuring a full live band performing all the hits including ‘Mrs. Robinson’, ‘Cecilia’, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, ‘Homeward Bound’ and many more.
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCrooked Wits
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Kids & FamilyInsideOut Land
-
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatScenic City Mud Run
-
Festivals & FairsChattanooga Readers and Writers Fair
Sunday
-
This & ThatRepticon Chattanooga
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBen Van Winkle
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginning Watercolor
-
This & ThatChattanooga Big Dig
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIntermediate Advanced Watercolor
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicJosh Kiser
-
Wednesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsLend Me Your Ear Exhibit
-
Education & LearningBeginner Embroidery: Pet Portraits
-
Thursday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & Drink Health & WellnessHunger Action Day
-
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Education & LearningEffective Workforce Planning
-