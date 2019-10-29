The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is touring North America again this year! Using huge projection photos and original film footage, featuring a full live band performing all the hits including ‘Mrs. Robinson’, ‘Cecilia’, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, ‘Homeward Bound’ and many more.

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
