Harmony and hot pickin' will fill Ringgold's Patriot Hall as the legendary Singing Echoes appear for Sacred Sounds Fridays on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Randall Franks, “Officer Randy Goode” from TV’s “In the Heat of the Night” will emcee. Ticket donation is $10 at Patriot Hall, 320 Emberson Drive in Ringgold.

"It is such an honor to have one of gospel's music most beloved families to share their talents to encourage youth through our scholarship," Franks said. "I hope that folks from our area will come out and show their appreciation for all this family has done in gospel music."

With forty-five years of sustaining a musical legacy reaching millions, the Epperson Family, continues a tradition spanning four generations of bringing folks to a love of gospel music and the message that it shares.

The Grammy nominated group initially gained national attention for “When I Wake Up to Sleep No More.”

Originating with the late Lela and Max Epperson, the group now travels with Gary, Debbie, Lynn, Joshua, Adam, Matt and Jonah sharing both musically and vocally pulling from the dozens of hits that span their career.

Gary wrote the hit song, "It's Enough," which climbed to #2 in the charts, ''Beautiful Heaven," and "On Holy Ground," "I'm Depending On Jesus," "Keep Your Eyes On Him," and "The Next Glory Flight."

Among their other hits are "Shouting Happy" and "I Made A Covenant With My Lord," "His Tomb Is Empty Now," written by Lela, and "Two Coats," which was performed in the movie, "The Apostle," "On The Other Side Of Jordan," "I'll Wear A White Robe," "Thank You Lord," "Enter In," and "Look For Me."

Among their latest releases is "Think I'm Excited," and "Looking Forward To Where I've Never Been." Their powerful song, "Empty Hands," written by Debbie, and their big hit "Somebody’s Here," written by Gary climbed to the top of the charts.

The State of Tennessee passed a joint House and Senate resolution honoring the Singing Echoes for their service in gospel music in 2009, and again in 2012.

The group holds awards for favorite band, favorite mixed group, favorite musician, and top song.

For more information, visit http://www.singingechoes.com.

The event is a fundraiser for the Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship Fund. The Share America Foundation, Inc., a Georgia non-profit, presents scholarships to talented musicians who excel in the Appalachian musical arts.

Donations for tickets are adults: $10, Children 12 and under free with adult. Tickets may be purchased locally in at SonShine Christian Books (706) 861-7675 in Fort Oglethorpe. Bring seat cushions for added comfort. For more information, Share America Foundation, Inc. P.O. Box 42 Tunnel Hill, Ga. 30755 or visit www.shareamericafoundation.org.