Chattanooga Ballet presents Act III of the classic fairy tale, The Sleeping Beauty, along with new contemporary works. Company Artistic Director, Andrew Parker, has created a magical production of elegance and beauty for the enjoyment all ages. The Sleeping Beauty - Act III and NEW WORKS will run for only two performances on May 5 and 6, 2018 at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre Mainstage Theatre in the North Shore.

In his new staging, created specifically for Chattanooga Ballet, Mr. Parker has included excerpts from other sections of the grand fairy tale ballet, including the beloved “Garland Waltz” and several of the beautiful “Prologue Variations”. The leading roles will be danced by Chattanooga Ballet artists Samantha Sole, as Princess Aurora, and Dillon Davis, as Prince Desire. The Lilac Fairy will be performed by Nena Widtfeldt, and the vibrant Bluebird pas de deux will be danced by Caroline Blair and guest artist Cole Companion. Included in the cast of characters are Red Riding Hood and the Wolf, as well as The White Cat, and Puss in Boots. The production features detailed, colorful, and dazzling costumes on loan from Dallas, Texas.

"In my second season, I am very excited to share this new production of Aurora's Wedding with the audiences of greater Chattanooga. We have taken great efforts at every level of production and preparation to produce a quality, classical ballet with high attention to detail, design, and audience impact", says Parker "The genius Tchaikovsky music and original choreography by Marius Petipa is captivating our professional troupe and student company-inspiring them to explore new levels of technical and artistic expressiveness." Marius Petipa (1818-1910), considered the "father of classical ballet," choreographed for the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia for nearly 60 years. The full-length ballet premiered January 15, 1890, based on Charles Perrault's 1697 fairy tale, just over ten years after the premiere of Tchaikovsky's world famous Swan Lake. In 1922, ballet impressario, Sergei Diaghilev presented an abridged version, highlighting Act III under the title Aurora's Wedding, and this version toured the world for many years with the Ballet Russes. Parker explains, "While a dancer with Tulsa Ballet, I had the honor of learning Aurora's Wedding directly from Ballet Russe star and then ballet director, Frederic Franklin. Freddy always wanted tasteful, lively, musical and, above all, expressive dancing; mindful of one's audience and their theatrical experience."

Also featured on the exciting program of dance will be Chattanooga native and former Ailey dancer, rehearsal mistress for Ailey II, and coach, Alia Kache's wildly energetic Clickbait, commissioned by Chattanooga Ballet and created last summer during a week long educational residency with Kache. Karen Smith and Joellen Wojtowicz have created a new work for the Chattanooga Ballet School Ensemble dancers, titled Adiemus, set to the music of Karl Jenkins. Chattanooga Ballet is pleased to present the world premiere of Andrea Vierra Greene's Layers of Sight - rich with human vulnerability and earning. "We continue to be dedicated to supporting the creation of new works of varying genre's and are very proud this season to highlight these two talented and in demand, female choreographers," says General Director Bob Willie.

Tickets are available at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre box office at 423-267-8535 and online at theatrecentre.com. Prices are: Adults - $17 and Children, Students and Seniors $15.