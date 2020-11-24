The Smokeshow Revue

to

Chattanooga Cigar Club 1518 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

The Smokeshow Revue

We are so excited to partner with Chattanooga Cigar Club to bring our community a new space during the week. Not only are they opening on a Tuesday night for us, but they are excited to provide a space for our LGBT+ community as well!

Tickets are available now: www.thebrianaadams.com/event

This new show will consist of a drag show and competition for any entertainer who ready to show off their talent! You MUST be 21+ to compete and perform!

With a cash prize of $25 AND a booking with The Shade Girls!

Limited spaces for contestants so please DM our Instagram page directly by Sunday November 15th to be considered!

Of course we want to see all of your friends, fans, and supporters so get those butts there on November 24th!

Hosted by The Shade Girls

Info

Chattanooga Cigar Club 1518 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - The Smokeshow Revue - 2020-11-24 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Smokeshow Revue - 2020-11-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Smokeshow Revue - 2020-11-24 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Smokeshow Revue - 2020-11-24 20:00:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Monday

November 23, 2020

Tuesday

November 24, 2020

Wednesday

November 25, 2020

Thursday

November 26, 2020

Friday

November 27, 2020

Saturday

November 28, 2020

Sunday

November 29, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

EPB Local Business Spotlight