The Smokeshow Revue

We are so excited to partner with Chattanooga Cigar Club to bring our community a new space during the week. Not only are they opening on a Tuesday night for us, but they are excited to provide a space for our LGBT+ community as well!

Tickets are available now: www.thebrianaadams.com/event

This new show will consist of a drag show and competition for any entertainer who ready to show off their talent! You MUST be 21+ to compete and perform!

With a cash prize of $25 AND a booking with The Shade Girls!

Limited spaces for contestants so please DM our Instagram page directly by Sunday November 15th to be considered!

Of course we want to see all of your friends, fans, and supporters so get those butts there on November 24th!

Hosted by The Shade Girls