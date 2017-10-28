The Sound Of Music

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony®, Grammy® and Academy Award® winning Best Score, including “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss” and the title song.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC enjoyed extraordinary success as a live television production when “The Sound of Music Live!” aired on NBC in December 2013 and was viewed by over 44 million people. 2015 marked the 50th anniversary of the film version, which continues to be the most successful movie musical in history.

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
