The Southern Collective Experience

Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join three fabulous authors at Chattanooga’s Independent book store. Charles Clifford Brooks III, Echo Montgomery Garrett and hosted by T. M. Brown these three will tag-team to share in discussion and readings the unique appeal of Southern creative voices through poetry & prose.

Critically-acclaimed poet Clifford Brooks was born in Athens, Georgia and grew up in Crawford, Georgia. His first poetry collection, The Draw of Broken Eyes & Whirling Metaphysics, nominated for a Georgia Author of the Year Award in Poetry, was re-issued by Kudzu Leaf Press in August 2018. His second full-length poetry volume Athena Departs: Gospel of a Man Apart, as well as a limited-edition poetry chapbook, Exiles of Eden, were published by Kudzu Leaf Press in 2017. Clifford is the founder of The Southern Collective Experience, a cooperative of writers, musicians and visual artists, which publishes the journal The Blue Mountain Review and hosts the radio show Dante’s Old South. He currently lives in northwest Georgia.

