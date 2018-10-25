Join three fabulous authors at Chattanooga’s Independent book store. Charles Clifford Brooks III, Echo Montgomery Garrett and hosted by T. M. Brown these three will tag-team to share in discussion and readings the unique appeal of Southern creative voices through poetry & prose.

Critically-acclaimed poet Clifford Brooks was born in Athens, Georgia and grew up in Crawford, Georgia. His first poetry collection, The Draw of Broken Eyes & Whirling Metaphysics, nominated for a Georgia Author of the Year Award in Poetry, was re-issued by Kudzu Leaf Press in August 2018. His second full-length poetry volume Athena Departs: Gospel of a Man Apart, as well as a limited-edition poetry chapbook, Exiles of Eden, were published by Kudzu Leaf Press in 2017. Clifford is the founder of The Southern Collective Experience, a cooperative of writers, musicians and visual artists, which publishes the journal The Blue Mountain Review and hosts the radio show Dante’s Old South. He currently lives in northwest Georgia.