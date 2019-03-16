All Proceeds from the St. Chatty’s Day Parade will benefit Chattanooga’s Kids on the Block.

“We are very excited about the success of the 'St. Chatty’s Day' Parade. The response from our community, parade participants, and local business and community leaders has been wonderful,” stated Kelly Williams, CKOB executive director. “This is the sixth year for the St. Patrick’s Day parade to be held in Chattanooga and we are hopeful that the parade will continue to grow into a community favorite and will be as infamous as the Savannah, Georgia celebration with large floats, big balloons, marching bands, and a town ready to celebrate the Irish holiday.”

If you would like to join in on the celebration and help spread green cheer all around Chattanooga for St. Patrick’s Day, contact Kelly Lowry at 423-757-5259 or email kellyl@kidsontheblock.net for more details.