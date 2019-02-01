GRAMMY® award winning band, The SteelDrivers, will perform at Walker Theatre in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Friday, February 1 as part of their Bonafide U.S. Tour. Show time is 7:30 p.m. From Modesto, California to Roanoke, Virginia, the band will bring their unique bluegrass sound to fans all over the country. The tour coincidentally comes as The SteelDrivers celebrate 10 years since their first recording project. Tickets are available HERE.