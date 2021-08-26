The TN Ruminators

Kathy Veazey and John Ralston, the TN Ruminators, will perform on the outdoor stage at Barking Legs Theater Thursday, August 26, from 7-9 p.m. The concert is part of a monthly series by Chattanooga Song Circle. Masks will be optional and attendees should bring a chair. Proceeds from the show will benefit local music by going to the artists and Barking Legs.

 “Kathy and John are longtime fixtures on the Chattanooga music scene,” said Song Circle founder Richard Daigle, who will host the show. “They bring a blend of blues, Americana and historical rock that really entertains an audience.”

  Tickets are $12.50 in advance and $15 at the gate and can be purchased at www.barkinglegs.org with a limited number of seats available.

