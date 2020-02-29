The Chattanooga Audubon Society (CAS) is hosting its first annual friend and fundraising Gala on February 29, 2020. The Chattanooga Audubon Society protects and preserves over 450 acres in Hamilton County and is the oldest nature sanctuary in the region. Its 130-acre sanctuary property in East Brainerd, Audubon Acres, houses a small museum in its Visitor’s Center, is home to a historic cabin built in the late 1700’s, is the site of an UT archeological dig, and houses the CE Blevins Avian Jewels (replica bird egg) Collection. With over 5 miles of walking trails, and access to South Chickamauga Creek for canoe, kayak, and tubing activities, it is truly a sanctuary in a very busy area of Chattanooga. A lovely, peaceful place for the entire family.
The Torchlight Gala
Southern Belle Riverboat 201 Riverfront Parkway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
