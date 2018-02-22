The UTC Faculty Chamber Trio

Join us for a wonderful evening filled with beautiful performances by Dr. Erika Schafer, Mrs. Jenny Parker, and Ronda Ford. The program will include the premiere of work by Michael Broder, Divertimento for Flute, Trumpet, and Piano. The program will also include works by James Stephenson, Astor Piazzolla, and W. A. Mozart.

Dr. Erika L. Schafer is a former student of the Aspen Music Festival and School. Dr. Schafer is currently in her tenth year as Professor of Trumpet and Assistant Director of Bands at UTC. Prior to her position at UTC, Dr. Schafer was a member of the United States Navy Band in Washington, D.C. she was a featured soloist and also performed in the U.S. Navy Band Brass Quartet and the Joint Services Brass Quintet. She performs with the Chattanooga Symphony, regularly.

Jenny Parker studied at East Carolina University. Parker has served as an accompanist for churches, colleges, schools, community choirs, choral festivals and individual performers for the last 23 years. She currently serves as a children's choir director and pianist at First Baptist Church in Chattanooga, as an accompanist for the Chattanooga Boys Choir, and as an accompanist and piano ensemble professor at UTC.

Dr. Ronda Benson Ford studied at University of Southern Mississippi, Illinois State University, and University of Central Arkansas. Dr. Ford is an adjunct instructor of flute at UTC and at Dalton State College in Dalton, GA. She has performed with The International Flute Orchestra in Prague, Hungary, Slovenia, and Italy. She has served on the faculties of Lee University, Western State Colorado University, Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp, National American University, Truman State University, Park University, Missouri Western State University, Kansas City Kansas Community College, and Parkland College.

Visit utc.edu/music for more information.