The Violin Transfigured

The Church of the Nativity Episcopal Church 1201 Cross Street, Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia

On the last Sunday of the Epiphany, guest artist Emily Drexler performs works for violin and viola. The service includes solo works by J. S. Bach and features “The Vision of Joan of Ark” for violin and organ by the French Romantic composer Charles Gounod. This performance is part of The Church of the Nativity’s monthly Rising Artists series. Nativity also presents a Mini-Concert series with organist and music director Kristopher Schwinn.

Emily Drexler recently played the first movement of Kabalevsky’s violin concerto with the Southern Adventist University Symphony Orchestra as one of the winners of its annual concerto competition. She teaches privately and helps coach chamber ensembles. Currently, Emily studies violin with CSO Associate Concertmaster Joshua Holritz and viola with Megan Chisom at Chatt State.

PLEASE NOTE: This performance takes place during the worship service. Childcare is provided.

