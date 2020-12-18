The Waymores

Kira Annalise and Willie Heath Neal are The Waymores and they are the epitome of acoustic country music: He was born in a cop car, lived in and out of foster care and served in the Navy. She used to get stage fright until she was swept up by his charm and grit, started writing country songs and never looked back. Now, they travel the world together, writing songs from the road and bringing their intimate, fun, and quirky one-liner-jabs to venues all over.

The Waymores take what's real about life and relationships and add music, jokes and whiskey; it can be beautiful, it can be painful, it can get inappropriate and it's completely unrehearsed, unexpected and dangerously wonderful.

Their debut album, Weeds, was released in April of 2019 on Chicken Ranch Records. Learn more at thewaymores.com