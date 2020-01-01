The Whiskey Run

Hubert Fry Pavilion 4301 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401

Scenic City Multisport is adding a new series to their races.  The Whiskey Run, Half Marathon or 5K in Chattanooga will take place on New Years Day. Scenic City Multisport has been a part of many great events including 7 Bridges Marathon, Scenic City Mud Run, the Cam Run, the Rump Run, and the Dollywood Light the Way 5K. “Each race brings together great pairings: community and running, local food and whiskey, music and socializing,” said Jay Nevans, race director.

The Whiskey Run Half Marathon kicks off at 9 a.m. with the start located under DuPont Parkway near the Hubert Fry Center.  Racers will finish at Blue Goose Hollow Riverpark trailhead near the intersection of MLK and Riverside Drive. The 5K will start and finish at Blue Goose Hollow Riverpark at at 10 a.m.  Runners age 21+ can try Chattanooga Whiskey 91 samples at the end of their run, ID required.

Awards presented for the top 3 participants, male and female in each age group and overall. Participants must be present on the event day to receive their awards.

For registration, pacer information, and age group categories, visit https://www.thewhiskeyrun.com/

