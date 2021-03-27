The Wind in the Willows

to

Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

The Wind in the Willows

Our Youth Theatre returns to the stage with a dramatization of Kenneth Grahame’s beloved story, cleverly adapted for the theatre by our own Scott Dunlap. Inspired by Downton Abbey, Monty Python, and other British comedies, Scott’s tale opens in Toad Hall on the banks of a peaceful river, but the goings-on are anything but peaceful. Toad, obsessed with one contraption after another, soon turns his attention to motorcars, an obsession that gets the impetuous Toad in trouble. Will his friends Mole, Badger, and Water Rat come to the rescue, and will Toad learn a lesson from his reckless ways? A delight for kids (and adults) of all ages!

Event by Chattanooga Theatre Centre

Info

Theater & Dance
to
