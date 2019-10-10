Labeled a “masterpiece” by all who have heard it, this received its premier in Norway performed by Conspirare conducted by Craig Hella Johnson. Set to a profound text by Euan Tait, composer Arnesen has again created a very special addition to the library of major works.

FROM THE POET, Euan Tait: The Wound in the Water explores the theme of Mammon by singing of our exile and the wounding of our world, of the beauty of the earth, and of the struggle of profoundly divided humanity towards a shared song. Mammon, the traditional symbol of the love of greed and money, is a force that divides us, both internally — we become divided from ourselves, from our capacity for love — and communally — human beings become creatures of competition and conflict. Our relationship with ourselves, others, and the vividly living planet that is our home, slowly erodes and then collapses — and we come to live as homeless exiles in this threefold sense. This work recognizes the long journey towards healing that we have to undergo, and ends with a fragile attempt at a shared song.