Theatre Centre Hosts "One-Man Star Wars"

Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

May the farce be with you! Canadian actor and uber geek Charles Ross brings his solo madcap creation ONE-MAN STAR WARS TRILOGY to the Chattanooga Theatre Centre stage March 2-3 in a mind-bending whirlwind of a show.

Ross retells the classic bad hair trilogy in 60 minutes – no costumes, no props, no sets – all the characters, the music, the ships, and the battles.

The first performance on Saturday, March 2 at 8 p.m. includes a Star Wars Cantina with fun food and drink, plus Star Wars characters and light sabers. Tickets are $50 for adults and $30 for kids 13 and under.

The second performance on Sunday, March 3 at 2:30 p.m. also will feature Star Wars characters. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids 13 and under.

This event is a fundraiser for the Chattanooga Theatre Centre. For tickets, call 423.267.8534 or visit TheatreCentre.com.

