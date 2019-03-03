Theatre Centre Hosts "One-Man Star Wars"

May the farce be with you! Canadian actor and uber geek Charles Ross brings his solo madcap creation ONE-MAN STAR WARS TRILOGY to the Chattanooga Theatre Centre stage March 2-3 in a mind-bending whirlwind of a show.

Ross retells the classic bad hair trilogy in 60 minutes – no costumes, no props, no sets – all the characters, the music, the ships, and the battles.

The first performance on Saturday, March 2 at 8 p.m. includes a Star Wars Cantina with fun food and drink, plus Star Wars characters and light sabers. Tickets are $50 for adults and $30 for kids 13 and under.

The second performance on Sunday, March 3 at 2:30 p.m. also will feature Star Wars characters. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids 13 and under.

This event is a fundraiser for the Chattanooga Theatre Centre. For tickets, call 423.267.8534 or visit TheatreCentre.com.