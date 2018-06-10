A riotous farce that enjoyed hit revivals in London and New York, BOEING BOEING is touching down in Chattanooga! It’s the 1960s, and swinging bachelor Bernard couldn’t be happier: an apartment in Paris and three gorgeous stewardesses, all from competing airlines and all engaged to him without knowing about the other. One is American, one Italian, one German -- and they're all head over heels for Bernard. Ingeniously, he’s arranged it so that their layovers don’t overlap, keeping each woman on a perfect rotation in and out of his life. Until, that is, the airlines begin employing the speedy Boeing aircraft, cutting down travel times and creating a nightmare scenario in which all three are in town at the same time. In the calm before the storm, Bernard’s friend Robert comes to town and is thrust into the position of helping housekeeper Berthe cover for Bernard. Until, of course, the ruse comes crashing down. So fasten your seatbelts ... it’s going to be a bumpy ride! (Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8 p.m. Thursday performances begin at 7 p.m. Sunday matinees begin at 2:30 p.m.)
"Boeing-Boeing"
Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
