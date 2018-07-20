A blockbuster Broadway hit that bursts with humor, high-energy dancing, and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history, HELLO, DOLLY! comes to the Chattanooga Theatre Centre stage hot on the heels of the 2017 Broadway revival that raked in four Tony Awards. This thrilling show follows the comic exploits of Dolly Levi, a turn-of-the-century New York matchmaker who sets her sights on miserly “half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder. Complicating matters is the star-crossed romance between Horace’s niece and her suitor and the doomed mischief of his two store clerks. It all leads up to Dolly’s grand entrance at the Harmonia Gardens, where the showstopping title song brings down the house. HELLO, DOLLY! is musical theatre at its best! (Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8:00 p.m. Thursday performances begin at 7:00 p.m. Sunday matinees begin at 2:30 p.m.)