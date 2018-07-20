A blockbuster Broadway hit that bursts with humor, high-energy dancing, and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history, HELLO, DOLLY! comes to the Chattanooga Theatre Centre stage hot on the heels of the 2017 Broadway revival that raked in four Tony Awards. This thrilling show follows the comic exploits of Dolly Levi, a turn-of-the-century New York matchmaker who sets her sights on miserly “half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder. Complicating matters is the star-crossed romance between Horace’s niece and her suitor and the doomed mischief of his two store clerks. It all leads up to Dolly’s grand entrance at the Harmonia Gardens, where the showstopping title song brings down the house. HELLO, DOLLY! is musical theatre at its best! (Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8:00 p.m. Thursday performances begin at 7:00 p.m. Sunday matinees begin at 2:30 p.m.)
"Hello, Dolly!"
Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Saturday
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
-
Concerts & Live MusicBluegrass Brunch
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSunday Brunch with Melissa Ellis
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicGuitar Chattanooga
-
Concerts & Live MusicKyle Nachtigal
-
Concerts & Live MusicMarcus White Piano Brunch
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Do Rights
Monday
-
Education & Learning SportsFREE Kids & Pros Football Camp
-
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
-
Education & Learning"Beginner Handlettering"
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Night with Mark Andrew
-
-
Kids & Family SportsFREE Kids & Pros Football Camp
-
Tuesday
-
Kids & Family SportsFREE Kids & Pros Football Camp
-
-
Education & Learning SportsFREE Kids & Pros Football Camp
-
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Education & LearningFinding New Clients & Booking Business
-
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicMatt Downer
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
-
Concerts & Live MusicCorey Evitts on the Patio
-
-
Politics & ActivismDrinking Liberally
-
Thursday
-
Education & LearningCredit Card Travel Hacking for Beginners
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs This & ThatOut On 8th
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
-
Concerts & Live MusicD.L. Yancey II & Shayla McDaniel
-