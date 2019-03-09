"Love, Loss & What I Wore"

Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

A who's who line-up of local actresses and community leaders take the stage for LOVE, LOSS & WHAT I WORE, a benefit for the Chattanooga Theatre Centre, on Saturday, March 9, at 8 p.m.

Featuring Alice Lupton Smith, Lakweshia Ewing, Alison Lebovitz, Kristina Montague, and Becki Jordan, LOVE, LOSS & WHAT I WORE is a play of monologues performed by the five actresses exploring the lives of women through 28 interwoven characters who share their memories of mothers, prom dresses, buying bras, hating purses, wedding dresses, miniskirts, and why they only wear black.

The show has played to sell-out crowds from London to Los Angeles, using clothing and accessories and the memories they trigger to tell funny, startling, and often poignant stories that every woman can relate to.

This intimate collection of stories by superstar sisters Nora Ephron (“Sleepless in Seattle,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “Heartburn”) and Delia Ephron (“You’ve Got Mail,” “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”) is based on the best-selling book by Ilene Beckerman. Rated R for mature language and themes.

Admission is $50 and includes wine, hors d’oeuvres, and a delectable dessert.

For tickets, call 423.267.8534 or visit TheatreCentre.com.

