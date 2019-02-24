Called "hard-hitting, powerful, and socially relevant" by The Hollywood Reporter, the Chattanooga Theatre Centre will present THE EXONERATED as a staged reading for one performance only on Sunday, February 24 at 3 p.m.

This powerful play delivers six riveting stories about innocence, injustice and redemption. Culled from interviews, letters, transcripts, case files and the public record, THE EXONERATED tells the true stories of six wrongfully convicted survivors of death row in their own words.

The play moves between first-person monologues and scenes set in courtrooms and prisons, with the six interwoven stories painting a picture of an American criminal justice system gone horribly wrong—and of six brave souls who persevered to survive it.

Written by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, the staged reading has an all-star cast of local actors including D'Andre Anderson, Jerry Bowman, Courtenay Cholovich, Jim Eernisse, Judy Gallagher, Jeromie Gentry, Dylan Kussman, Ray Laliberte, John McCune, Ricardo Morris, Charlotte Olson, Jason Russell, Christian Smith, Ruth Spellman, LaFrederick Thirkill, and Julie Van Valkenburg.

This production is a benefit for the Chattanooga Theatre Centre and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga.

For tickets, call 423.267.8534 or visit TheatreCentre.com.