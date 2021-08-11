Therapeutic Flow Yoga: Open + Connect - This open level flow Yoga class is focused on diversity, inclusivity, and self acceptance using breath + movement as the vehicle. Expect to move your hips and spine in all their directions and finish down regulating the nervous system with breath work and guided imagery.

Please bring your own mat. Masks are required upon entrance. Masks can be removed once you reach your mat.

A portion of your fee will go toward a scholarship for any individual classes at The Chattery. Apply here to request the scholarship.

About the instructor:

Jonathan Ellis always found a sense of connection and focus through therapeutic movement and yoga. That sparked his belief that the principles and practice of yoga are relevant to myriad of settings. He has advocated and successfully integrated yoga into the areas of art education, corporate well-being and primary medical care. Prior to teaching yoga full time, Jonathan was an endorsed fitness athlete for NIKE and moved into leadership with the company's employee sports centers for 2 decades.