Therapeutic Flow Yoga: Open + Connect

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Therapeutic Flow Yoga: Open + Connect

This open level flow Yoga class is focused on diversity, inclusivity, and self acceptance using breath + movement as the vehicle. Expect to move your hips and spine in all their directions and finish down regulating the nervous system with breath work and guided imagery.

Please bring your own mat. Masks are required upon entrance. Masks can be removed once you reach your mat.

A portion of your fee will go toward a scholarship for any individual classes at The Chattery. Apply here to request the scholarship.

About the instructor:

Jonathan Ellis always found a sense of connection and focus through therapeutic movement and yoga. That sparked his belief that the principles and practice of yoga are relevant to myriad of settings. He has advocated and successfully integrated yoga into the areas of art education, corporate well-being and primary medical care. Prior to teaching yoga full time, Jonathan was an endorsed fitness athlete for NIKE and moved into leadership with the company's employee sports centers for 2 decades.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Health & Wellness
4235212643
to
Google Calendar - Therapeutic Flow Yoga: Open + Connect - 2021-06-18 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Therapeutic Flow Yoga: Open + Connect - 2021-06-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Therapeutic Flow Yoga: Open + Connect - 2021-06-18 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Therapeutic Flow Yoga: Open + Connect - 2021-06-18 10:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

June 10, 2021

Friday

June 11, 2021

Saturday

June 12, 2021

Sunday

June 13, 2021

Monday

June 14, 2021

Tuesday

June 15, 2021

Wednesday

June 16, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours