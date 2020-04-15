Theresa Caputo Live!

Memorial Auditorium 399 Mccallie Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Theresa Caputo is better known as the Long Island Medium and is a New York Times best-selling author. When she accepted her gift, she decided to use it to deliver healing messages that would help people learn, grow, and embrace life. She has been a practicing medium for over ten years now and tours the country with her live show “Theresa Caputo Live The Experience.”

