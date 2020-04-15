Theresa Caputo is better known as the Long Island Medium and is a New York Times best-selling author. When she accepted her gift, she decided to use it to deliver healing messages that would help people learn, grow, and embrace life. She has been a practicing medium for over ten years now and tours the country with her live show “Theresa Caputo Live The Experience.”
Theresa Caputo Live!
Memorial Auditorium 399 Mccallie Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
