Is this thing out?

The Palace Theater 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Chattanooga's first LGBTQ+ Comedy Showcase is coming out to Palace Theater!

A portion of every ticket sold will benefit Chattanooga Pride/Tennessee Valley Pride

Info

The Palace Theater 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Charity & Fundraisers, Comedy
4235980521
