Third Annual Barktober Fest and Meowlloween Part

Join us for our Third Annual Barktober Fest and Meowlloween Party Presented by Hair of the Dog Pub at McKamey Saturday, October 21st! Kick off Halloween with a whole day of family fun activities at McKamey including a German dinner provided by Lee Catering and an adult Terminal Brewhouse Beer Gardens from 5pm-9pm.

Trick-or-treating in the spooky woods from 6pm - 9pm (entry with a donation of cat/dog food or toy). Costume contests (free entry, prizes up for grabs!) - Dogs only at 5:30pm, humans only at 6pm, and cat (photos only emailed to mckameymarketing@gmail.com) ongoing until October 21st . Adoption specials from 11am-7pm.

Terminal Brewhouse Beer Garden with full German menu catered by Lee Catering from 5pm-9pm. Dinner & beer gardens tickets are is $30 per person or $45 per couple.

Live music by Marty and Gibby from 6pm-9pm!