It’s a two-day museum smorgasbord of tow trucks, classic cars, American military heritage, guitars, railroads, and decorative art! On August 15 and 16, seven Chattanooga-area museums open their doors for a very special package deal during Chattanooga’s third annual Museum Hop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Museum Hop admission for all seven museums is $25 per person or $50 for a family of four, a savings of more than $60 over regular admission prices. The first 100 ticket buyers will get a free Museum Hop t-shirt.

Here’s how it works. Purchase tickets on EventBrite using this link—https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chattanooga-hop-trolley-tour-tickets-65039075626. Then pick up your passport at any of the participating museums. As you travel at your own pace from museum to museum, be sure to have your passport stamped.

PARTICIPATING MUSEUMS

International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum

3315 Broad Street

Enjoy a close encounter with a tow truck that is fun, positive, and nostalgic. Take a walk through history and learn how the towing and recovery industry started right here in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1916. See 18 antique tow trucks and two Model T automobiles on display as well as hundreds of collectible toy tow trucks. Take time to walk through our Wall of the Fallen memorial grounds dedicated to the men and women who have lost their lives in the line of service in the towing and recovery industry. For more information: internationaltowingmuseum.org.

Coker Car Museum

1317 Chestnut Street

In 1958, Coker Tire started as a local tire shop and grew into the world’s largest manufacturer/supplier of tires and wheels for collector vehicles. The Coker Car Museum features vehicles and memorabilia spanning over 120 years of automotive history. The private collection highlights cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Charles H. Coolidge Medal of Honor Heritage Center

Northgate Mall, mall entrance near Sears

Downtown, 2 West Aquarium Way

Museum Hop visitors can tour two facilities. The current Heritage Center in Northgate Mall will be open 11 a.m.-5 p.m, both days. Guides will assist visitors in viewing exhibits representing the full span of Medal of Honor history including the Civil War, Indian Wars, Spanish-American War, World Wars I and II, Korean War, Vietnam War, and the War on Terror. Highlights include artifacts and displays related to Medal of Honor recipients in each conflict. For more information: mohm.org.

In addition, the Heritage Center will offer special one-hour "hard hat tours" of the new Heritage Center currently under construction at 2 West Aquarium Way in Aquarium Plaza. Only two tours will be offered each day, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The tour will offer a "sneak peak" of the theater and exhibits focusing on Medal of Honor recipients such as the Andrews Raiders, Dr. Mary Walker, George Jordan, Alvin York, Paul Huff, Desmond Doss, Charles Coolidge, and others. A maximum of 40 visitors can be accommodated on each tour.

Songbirds Guitars Museum

Chattanooga Choo-Choo

Every guitar has a story to tell. Explore a priceless collection of rare vintage guitars like no other on Earth through audio and visual components. Experience American history through an extensive anthology of permanent and revolving exhibits. You will see the most complete collection of Fender and Gibson electric guitars, along with many other brands, many rare custom colors, prototypes, and many that were owned by famous musicians. For more information: songbirdsguitars.com.

Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum

4119 Cromwell Road

Visitors experience the “Golden Age” of railroading through vintage trains placed in an authentic setting. Guests will have a chance to tour the display yard featuring steam and diesel locomotives as well as passenger and freight cars. Visitors can also enjoy a train ride on the Missionary Ridge Local. For more information: tvrail.com.