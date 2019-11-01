Thomas Csorba + The Prescriptions

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

The Woodshop Presents:

Thomas Csorba + The Prescriptions

Thomas Csorba put his nose to the grindstone as a songwriter and performer at a young age, but his releases don't show his youth. In the same tradition as Townes Van Zandt, Woody Guthrie and other lyrical greats, Csorba's songs were written for old souls. His work is mournful, sweet, and beautifully honest. He's a link in a chain of a long tradition of powerful writers, and he's proud to bear that responsibility.

With the release of two EPs and a full-length record by age 19, Csorba has surely shown his dedication to his craft. Catch him on tour with a new, unreleased batch of poignant songs.

8p Live Music | $7 Early Bird Tickets, $10 at The Door

The Woodshop Presents is an intimate, live music venue in the St. Elmo neighborhood. Our goal is to provide a comfortable environment where both the musicians and the listeners can feel at home.

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/thewoodshop/306072?fbclid=IwAR24WMsjsZ1LAmLB9OzH6omxVnEknI_mrwPR-ms7Kvz7G4Wqdbi-IDscq7Q

