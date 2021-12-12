Three Failed Attempts One Faithful God Book Release and Signing

× Expand By Ronni Pruitt Three Failed Attempts One Faithful God

Author Ronni Darlene Pruitt refused to stand witness to her teenage daughter, Shayna, attempt to end her life. After three failed attempts, Pruitt says she consulted with Jesus Christ for guidance as she aided her daughter through her bouts with depression and suicide.

Meet and greet with Pruitt at her upcoming book release and signing on Sunday, December 12, at 1:30 pm at The Edney Innovation Center, 1100 Market Street in Chattanooga. The author shares her experience as the mother of a child who attempted suicide. Everyone is invited.