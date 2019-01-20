Three Generations

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

The community is invited to Southern Adventist University for an evening of chamber music on Sunday, January 20, at 7:30 p.m. in Mable Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium.

The event features three generations: Bruce Ashton, DMA, on piano, with his daughter Ellen Francisco on violin and grandson Nathan Francisco on cello. They will present works by Finnish composers Jean Sibelius and Toivo Kuula—including some piano trios—which are described by Ellen Francisco as “beautiful, lush, and emotional.”

This event is free and open to the public.

Info
Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Concerts & Live Music
