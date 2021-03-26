Three Star Revival

$10 Cover: 21+ after 9PM

Our kitchen is now open. Chef Carolyn has crafted a delicious menu with featured weekly specials.

Three Star Revival is always sure to bring a good time when you come out and groove with them. Meaningful lyrics, catchy melodies, and extended improvisational sections take the listener across a plethora of genres including soul/r&b/jazz/funk to tie it all together with a high energy rock show that will always keep you movin’.

