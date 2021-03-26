Three Star Revival

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Three Star Revival

$10 Cover: 21+ after 9PM

Seating is limited, so make plans to arrive early.

Join us for dinner and a show!

Our kitchen is now open. Chef Carolyn has crafted a delicious menu with featured weekly specials.

Three Star Revival is always sure to bring a good time when you come out and groove with them. Meaningful lyrics, catchy melodies, and extended improvisational sections take the listener across a plethora of genres including soul/r&b/jazz/funk to tie it all together with a high energy rock show that will always keep you movin’.

In order to protect our guests, artists, and employees, social distancing and COVID 19 guidelines must be followed. Masks are required for entry and when moving about the room.

We’ve been deleting scammers trying to sell tickets on our event pages. Please be wary of any 3rd party ticket sellers. Call or message us if you have any questions or concerns.

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
