Three Tales of Terror

Mountain Arts Community Center 809 Kentucky Ave, Signal Mountain, Tennessee 37377

WMAC Theater in the Sky will introduce three tales of suspense, taken from the annals of the Golden Age of Radio, March 27 and 28 at 7 pm and a matinee on March 29 at 2 pm.  Production is set for the Mountain Arts Community Center (MACC) in its newly restored auditorium, 809 Kentucky Avenue on Signal Mountain.  Admission is free, but attendees are invited to contribute to a fund to restore the windows on the theater – the finishing touch to the vintage 1926 theater restoration.

The tales, originally aired on the Suspense Radio Show in the 40’s and 50’s, include “the Whole Town’s Sleeping,” “Stranger in the House,” and “On a Country Road.”  “The Whole Town’s Sleeping” is originated in a short story by Ray Bradbury.  Each story locale brings a special kind of terror to everyday events, and is calculated to keep the audience . . . well, you know! 

Elsa Bastone directs the local casts which include:  Jesse Baruffi, Helen Barrett, Jenny Beiter, Chris Cowan, Dick Graham, Rob Inman, Rita Smith Irvin, Birdie Neighbors, Glenna Randolph, and Ryan Walker.  Seth Graham handles the complicated sound effects, and Johan Sentana provides the music. 

The series began in fall of 2019 with three classic suspense radio plays.  Plans are to continue introducing today’s listeners to the classic offerings of yesteryear. 

