Thrive's State of Freight Forum

Thrive Regional Partnership’s third annual State of Freight forum will spark a dialogue on electric vehicle infrastructure and the impact of electrification on area trucking and logistics industries. Presented by EPB, the event is scheduled for August 23, 2022 at the Bridge Innovate Design Center in Rossville, Georgia.

In addition to presentations related to electrification, the forum will include a showcase of Thrive's latest transportation and freight research project which seeks to provide decision makers - such as planners, private industry, educational institutions, and government agencies - with the place-based data they need to ensure regional transportation infrastructure is safe, efficient, and sustainable.

A suggested donation of $20 to attend is encouraged. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Register at this link: https://secure.givelively.org/event/thrive-regional-partnership-inc/2022-state-of-freight-forum

Thrive Regional Partnership is a nonprofit organization that inspires responsible growth through conversation, connection, and collaboration across the tri-state greater Chattanooga region. To learn more, visit www.thriveregionalpartnership.org.

