The Read House Hotel Throughout the Decades Dinner Series: 1920s-1930s

The Read House is celebrating its 150th Anniversary with a series of dinners that take diners back through the decades. Take a step back to the 1920s-1930s on May 21st with a cocktail hour and four-course dinner in the opulent Green Room inspired by historic Read House menus from that period in time. Space is very limited. Make your reservation today.