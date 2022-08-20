Throughout The Decades Dinner Series: Early 1900s

The Read House
Dinner inspired by historic early 1900s menu
The Read House is celebrating its 150th Anniversary with a series of dinners that take diners back through the decades. Take a step back to the early 1900s on August 20th with a cocktail hour and four-course dinner in the opulent Green Room inspired by historic Read House menus from that period. Space is limited. Make your reservation today.
THE MENU
Early 1900s
STARTER
Crispy Veal Sweetbreads
Creamy Mustard Jus, Petite Herbs
SALAD
Peppered Mackerel Salad
Cornichons, Fennel Grass, Crispy Baguettes
MAIN COURSE
(Choice Of)
Tenderloin of Beef
Seared Fois Gras, Roasted Cippolini Onions, Cabernet Syrup
Halibut Meuniere
Marinated White Beans, Sweet Peppers, Roasted Tomato Beurre Blanc
DESSERT
Triple Chocolate Neapolitan Martini
Layers of Dark Chocolate-Gran Marnier Fudge, Strawberry-White Chocolate
Panna Cotta, Milk Chocolate Mousse