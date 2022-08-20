Throughout The Decades Dinner Series: Early 1900s

× Expand The Read House Dinner inspired by historic early 1900s menu

The Read House is celebrating its 150th Anniversary with a series of dinners that take diners back through the decades. Take a step back to the early 1900s on August 20th with a cocktail hour and four-course dinner in the opulent Green Room inspired by historic Read House menus from that period. Space is limited. Make your reservation today.

THE MENU

Early 1900s

STARTER

Crispy Veal Sweetbreads

Creamy Mustard Jus, Petite Herbs

SALAD

Peppered Mackerel Salad

Cornichons, Fennel Grass, Crispy Baguettes

MAIN COURSE

(Choice Of)

Tenderloin of Beef

Seared Fois Gras, Roasted Cippolini Onions, Cabernet Syrup

Halibut Meuniere

Marinated White Beans, Sweet Peppers, Roasted Tomato Beurre Blanc

DESSERT

Triple Chocolate Neapolitan Martini

Layers of Dark Chocolate-Gran Marnier Fudge, Strawberry-White Chocolate

Panna Cotta, Milk Chocolate Mousse