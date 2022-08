× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art A family standing in front of an interactive art piece.

Enjoy free admission to the permanent collection and $5 general admission to the current exhibition "Enchanted: A History of Fantasy Illustration." Members and youth 17 & under free.

"Enchanted: A History of Fantasy Illustration" has been organized by the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Mass. The exhibit is generously sponsored by See Rock City.