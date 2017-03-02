Throwback Thursday and The Latino Presence in American History and Literature

Enjoy our permanent collection free of charge this evening and our temporary exhibit Our America: The Latino Presence in American Art is open for the special throwback price of just $5 (free to members and children under 17 with a paying adult).

Also at 6 p.m. you can join University of Tennessee at Chattanooga History Professor Ryan Edwards and Literature Professor Nicholas Mansito for a discussion of many of the themes and ideas behind some of the images in the Our America exhibit. This hour long presentation will be a walking dialogue exploring several of the works in the exhibit.

All Throwback Thursdays generously sponsored by Easy Auto. Additional Support from Publix Supermarkets Charities.

