Throwback Thursday and Vision + Verse

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Enjoy our permanent collection free of charge this evening and our temporary exhibit Our America: The Latino Presence in American Art is open for the special throwback price of just $5 (free to members and children under 17 with a paying adult).

Also tonight at 6, in honor of national poetry month, all guests are invited to join us for Vision + Verse: Rhyme n Chatt. This program is offered in partnership with Rhyme n Chatt artists who will offer new poetic voices to several works in our permanent collection. Guests will also be invited to share their own voices in the artistic dialogue.

All Throwback Thursdays generously sponsored by Easy Auto. Additional Support from Publix Supermarkets Charities.

