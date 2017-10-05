Throwback Thursday and STEAM Presents

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Tonight guests will also have an opportunity to discover the Hunter permanent collection through the eyes of STEM School of Chattanooga students who will be sharing digital interpretations of Hunter works that they created through a Museum outreach partnership.

Admission to STEM Presents and the permanent collection are free of charge, and our temporary exhibit Thrill After Thrill: Thirty Years of Wayne White is open for the special throwback price of just $5 (free to members and children under 17 with a paying adult).

All Throwback Thursdays are generously sponsored by Easy Auto. With additional support from Publix Supermarkets Charities.

