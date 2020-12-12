Thunderstruck: America's AC/DC Tribute w/ The Sedonas
*Rescheduled from March 27 & August 14th
Doors: 6:30pm/ Show: 9pm
THIS SHOW IS 18+ (Under 18 admitted with parent or legal guardian)
---
The safety of artists, guests and employees is our top priority. While health & safety procedures are followed on a daily basis, we will enforce the following to be sure everyone stays healthy as we bring live events back. For additional safety procedures, please visit thesignaltn.com/faqs
• Socially distanced, reserved seated and standing areas
• Masks required unless actively eating/drinking
• Temperature checks upon entry
• Sanitation procedures throughout
*Safety requirements and procedures are subject to change based on local & federal regulations and/or mandates.
Any questions? Email us at ticketing@thesignaltn.com