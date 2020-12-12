Thunderstruck: America's AC/DC Tribute w/ The Sedonas

The Signal 1810 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Thunderstruck: America's AC/DC Tribute w/ The Sedonas 

*Rescheduled from March 27 & August 14th

Doors: 6:30pm/ Show: 9pm

THIS SHOW IS 18+ (Under 18 admitted with parent or legal guardian)

The safety of artists, guests and employees is our top priority. While health & safety procedures are followed on a daily basis, we will enforce the following to be sure everyone stays healthy as we bring live events back. For additional safety procedures, please visit thesignaltn.com/faqs

• Socially distanced, reserved seated and standing areas

• Masks required unless actively eating/drinking

• Temperature checks upon entry

• Sanitation procedures throughout

*Safety requirements and procedures are subject to change based on local & federal regulations and/or mandates.

Any questions? Email us at ticketing@thesignaltn.com

The Signal 1810 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music
4234984700
