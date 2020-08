Thursday's with the D

Hey y’all Danimal Pinson, The D, is coming back to Wanderlinger Brewing Company on Thursday evenings!!! Every Thursday from 7-9pm.

And it's Government Employee Night every Thursday for $2 off regular pint prices with valid ID!

Covid safety procedures: Face masks required unless seated. Inside seating limited to 50. Social distancing enforced. No standing/seating of groups of 6+.