Tie Dye at TN Riverpark

Come see what you can create!

Date: July 1, 2019

Time: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Location: Between TN Riverpark Shelter #4 and Hubert Fry Center

Cost: $5.00 per Shirt. Adult and Child sizes will be available.

Age Range: 5 and Up. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

More Information can be found on our Tennessee Riverpark Programs and Activities Page.