Valentine's Day is around the corner, and if you (or you and your partner/friend!) are looking for a fun and unique way to celebrate, join us at the farm for a workshop focusing on the art of tying knots. While sitting cozy around the wood stove, Robert Temple and Jessie Gantt-Temple will teach everyone how to tie an array of useful knots while participants enjoy local artisanal cheese, scrumptious chocolates from the The Hot Chocolatier, and more. Participants are welcome to bring a favorite wine or beer.

Registration Link: https://crabtreefarms.org/event/tie-the-knot-a-ropes-class/

Registration Fee: individual non-member $30, individual member $25, couple non-member $55, couple member $45