Tie the Knot: A Ropes Class

to Google Calendar - Tie the Knot: A Ropes Class - 2019-02-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tie the Knot: A Ropes Class - 2019-02-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tie the Knot: A Ropes Class - 2019-02-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Tie the Knot: A Ropes Class - 2019-02-15 18:00:00

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Valentine's Day is around the corner, and if you (or you and your partner/friend!) are looking for a fun and unique way to celebrate, join us at the farm for a workshop focusing on the art of tying knots. While sitting cozy around the wood stove, Robert Temple and Jessie Gantt-Temple will teach everyone how to tie an array of useful knots while participants enjoy local artisanal cheese, scrumptious chocolates from the The Hot Chocolatier, and more. Participants are welcome to bring a favorite wine or beer.

Registration Link: https://crabtreefarms.org/event/tie-the-knot-a-ropes-class/

Registration Fee: individual non-member $30, individual member $25, couple non-member $55, couple member $45

Info
Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409 View Map
Education & Learning
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Tie the Knot: A Ropes Class - 2019-02-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tie the Knot: A Ropes Class - 2019-02-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tie the Knot: A Ropes Class - 2019-02-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Tie the Knot: A Ropes Class - 2019-02-15 18:00:00
DI 16.05

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

February 5, 2019

Wednesday

February 6, 2019

Thursday

February 7, 2019

Friday

February 8, 2019

Saturday

February 9, 2019

Sunday

February 10, 2019

Monday

February 11, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours