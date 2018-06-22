Tiki Time: A Cocktail Workshop

Join us for a tiki-themed cocktail class to kick off summer! Learn to make two drinks: A New Day and a Rum Old Fashioned, as well as learning about the history of the tiki craze.

This class is in partnership with Mad Priest. 20% of all sales will go to Mad Priest's Kickstarter for their new Mad Priest Coffee & Cocktails Bar.

About the teachers:

A 24 year veteran of the wine and spirits business, Jen Gregory is proud to continue to be involved in the growth of professionalism of this industry. She owns her own wine and spirits consulting business, is the Chattanooga Chapter President of the United States Bartenders' Guild, and is an advocate and activist not only in the bar community but in local politics. She is excited to be working with Mad Priest Coffee and Cocktails to continue that work in helping the underserved in Chattanooga's community.