Perihelion, Wings Denied, From Another Planet, Malviant, Age Of Atrocity

Ziggy’s Bar & Grill 607 Cherokee Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join Us at Ziggy's (The Music Box) in Chattanooga as we celebrate Zack and Sarah's wedding weekend. A line up of bands whom they've housed and hosted over the years will be in full swing! Local Comedian Ian Sharp will be MC'ing the event with his blend of hilarious and dark comedy. Show starts right at 7 so don't be late! Celebrate this once in a lifetime memory with them and see some great bands while you're at it!

Perihelion (MD) (11:00)

Wings Denied (DC) (10:00)

From Another Planet (OH) (9:00)

Malviant (8:15)

Age Of Atrocity (7:30)

Door: $8

21+

Valid ID must be presented at the door

