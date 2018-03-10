Lula Lake Land Trust is set to host their first major fundraiser in nearly 15 years with “Timber Roots Music for Lula Lake” at Songbirds Guitar Museum on Station Street in Chattanooga, TN.

Made possible through a grant from a local foundation, the event is being billed as both “friend raiser” and “fund raiser” as 100% of every ticket and corporate sponsorship will go directly to support the work of Lula Lake Land Trust in the areas of Conservation, Education and Recreation.

The music / social is headlined by Grammy Award winning artist Alison Brown and her band from Nashville. Alison is known far and wide as one of the world’s leading banjoists and bluegrass professionals. As musical directors for the evening’s entertainment, Alison and her accomplished husband and bassist Garry West are bringing some of Nashville’s hottest acts and award winning artists from their Compass Records label including Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley along with Sierra Hull and Justin Moses.

Local musicians Roy Curry (three time national flat-picking champion) and John Boulware will join Alison and the other musicians for an all-star review as the performance finale.

This very special event kicks off at Songbirds Guitar Museum Saturday, March 10, from 7pm - 11pm. Ticket price is $75.00 per person and includes an open bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres from Lee Towery Catering, a full line up of award winning music, and a series of 5-minute live auctions for “Lula Lake Experiences” up for bids.

Speaking about the music, Lula Lake Executive Director, Mike Pollock said, “Alison and Garry know how to put on a show, they are totally great in their own right but they went above and beyond for our cause and are bringing so much talent and fun that we can hardly contain ourselves.” Songbird Guitar Museum shows feature a living room style concert with a multi-million dollar collection of vintage guitars as a backdrop and studio quality sound.

Pollock went on to add, “For music fans and fans of Lula Lake, this is simply going to be a monumental evening.”

For more information and to purchase tickets readers are directed to: https://timberroots.eventbrite.com